Woman goes into labor at SIL's baby shower; everyone is furious at her 'baby stunt.'

Most people know not to steal the thunder of a bride/mother-to-be/birthday person/event host. But what do you do if that happens unintentionally?

A young woman wanted to keep her situation private while being respectful of her family's social events. When a scary medical emergency happened, her plan went awry, and now family members are upset with her. So, she came to Reddit to ask:

"AITA for hiding my pregnancy and showing up to SIL's babyshower?"

HelloCheese12 writes:

I (23f) am currently 8 months pregnant. We had been keeping it a secret and planned to tell people around this time, but a few months after my pregnancy my SIL (26) found out she was pregnant, and then it just felt awkward to announce.

We wanted to wait for the right time. I’ve been with married to my Husband for only 6 months, but we’ve been together on and off since we were 14 (permanently together since we were 16).