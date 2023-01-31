'High-risk' pregnant woman snubbed by SIL supporting her; SIL says 'no junk food!'

How far should a person go to accommodate their in-law family? One woman reached her breaking point when her rent-free living, pregnant SIL asked for too many favors.

u/Dinnertime78 felt she was justified but she went to Reddit for support. She asked:

AITA for telling my SIL we weren't going to cater to her just because she is pregnant?

My SIL is 6 months pregnant and is high-risk. Because of that she's unable to work so she couldn't keep her apartment. The father isn't in the picture, so she moved in with us. She and I have never had the best relationship, but I put that aside because my husband wanted to help her.

We are not charging her rent or anything, as she has very little money. We are buying all the groceries and I do a lot of cooking.