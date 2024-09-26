'My husband is convinced I'm pregnant. I'm not, but he won't believe me.' UPDATED 5X

I haven’t seen/spoken to him since then. His mother - she’s an angel - is keeping me posted about everything. We all agree something is very off about him, and we don’t know what it is. But he hasn’t agreed to getting himself checked out in any way. I don’t know how they’ll go about it, but they say - and I painfully have to agree - that it’s best to keep my distance for a bit, as most of it is aimed at me.