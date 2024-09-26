'My husband is convinced I'm pregnant. I'm not, but he won't believe me.' UPDATED 5X

I’m truly at a loss here. This situation has gotten worrying, and I don’t know what to do with it. Since about a week my husband became convinced I’m pregnant. I have no idea why, because I’m not. We haven’t even started trying, though we do have plans in the future.
We were just making conversation and yeah, I did mention feeling tired. But that’s all. A few hours later he just came in so excited. I told him I’m not, but he won’t let it go. He has made remarks about how happy he is, what a wonderful mother I’ll be, what our baby will be like. Not all the time, but it has come up multiple times a day.
I told him I’m not. I even took a test - because even I started wondering - and it was undoubtedly negative. I showed him & he just got annoyed, said tests can be wrong. He didn’t speak to me for the rest of the evening. The next morning he acted as if nothing happened. When I tell him I’m not, he just kind of shuts me out?
I lost my shIt yesterday when we were in bed and he put his hand on my stomach, told him he’s acting crazy. I’m not pregnant & his behaviour is scaring me. He went to sleep in the guest room after that & left for work early in the morning. I haven’t seen him or spoken to him today.
I’m just at a loss. I don’t know where this obsession is coming from. I even asked him if I gained weight, if that’s what’s gotten him confused. He assured me I didn’t. I’m thinking of contacting his parents. Or maybe a therapist or something. I honestly don’t understand what’s happening and I’m worried about my husband.
Quiet-Hamster6509 said:
Has he tampered with your birth control. I would not sleep with him atm, wait for your next period and then demand he sees a therapist.
WantToBelieveInMagic said:
Check to make sure he hasn't tampered with your birth control. Consider getting an IUD or implant.
mountaindew711 said:
This is scary. I would get away from him, at least until a qualified professional can tell you he's stable and safe to be around. One thing that occurs to me: what kind of birth control are you using? Is it possible he poked a hole in the condom or replaced your pills with fakes? Maybe he thinks you're pregnant because you're "supposed to be" by now.
But either way, he's definitely some kind of crazy, and I don't think you should be around him or reproduce with him. Good luck and keep us posted.
And Spinnerofyarn said:
I think you are in danger. He isn’t believing the proof that you aren’t pregnant. Once he realizes you aren’t, is he then going to think that you did something to end the pregnancy and how will he react? This is very frightening and I think you need to leave at minimum until he gets a psychiatric evaluation and recognizes he’s wrong. He may not ever recognize or admit you aren’t/weren’t pregnant.
Edit from OP:
Thank you for all the replies, I didn’t expect all this. It’s been overwhelming & I’m incredibly grateful. He’s asleep next to me right now & I keep going through all the comments. My husband is one of the kindest people I’ve ever met, I promise you all that he’s not trying to manipulate me, or would do anything to harm me. But that does make me believe something is really wrong.
I’ll contact my & his parents in the morning, once he’s left for work. Maybe go stay with my mom for a bit, though I hate the idea of leaving him like this. I also definitely will make an appointment with my doctor for a blood test. Thank you for all the advice.
Things escalated yesterday. But I’m with my mom & his parents are at our place.
Hi everyone, I hope it’s okay I post this update. I really appreciate everyone asking if I’m safe, and I am. I wish I could give clear answers but I can’t. Things escalated when I tried to speak to him, keeping some of y’all’s advice in mind. I sat him down and explained to him that I’d love to have kids with him in the future but that I’m not pregnant right now, and that his insistence worries & scares me.
I told him we could go to the doctor together if that would put his mind at ease, or I could take another test in front of him. (I was just hoping to snap him out of it somehow.)
He got very agitated, said many hurtful things & accused me of being a liar many times. That I’m trying to keep our baby away from him, and so on. Nothing made sense & I wasn’t feeling safe anymore. I knew my husband would never harm me in any way, but that wasn’t my husband.
Things got worse, he did hurt me but nothing permanent or even emergency care-worthy. I also know that if he was in his right mind, he never would’ve done anything like this. I called mine & his parents and I’m now staying with my mom. He did seem to calm down a bit when his parents arrived.
I haven’t seen/spoken to him since then. His mother - she’s an angel - is keeping me posted about everything. We all agree something is very off about him, and we don’t know what it is. But he hasn’t agreed to getting himself checked out in any way. I don’t know how they’ll go about it, but they say - and I painfully have to agree - that it’s best to keep my distance for a bit, as most of it is aimed at me.
I’m safe, so is he. I miss him so much & just want an answer as to why he’s being like this. I keep trying to figure out if there were signs before, or what I did wrong. Thank you all for the replies, they were a great help. It’s so kind you cared to ask if I’m safe.
He has apparently agreed to get himself checked out, but I haven’t heard anything else
He’s in the hospital. Many people were right about it being a medical issue. I’ll get more into it at some point (maybe), but first need to see what’s going to happen with him. I’ve seen him a couple of times. Sometimes he’s his normal self, sometimes he can’t stand the sight of me. We’re managing somehow.
I don’t know if anyone will see this here, but you’ve all been so kind to keep asking whether or not we’re okay. I hope I’ll reach you like this. I’m going to keep this short.
My husband has a brain tumour. A lot of people commented this, and I feel an immense amount of guilt that I hadn’t considered it till then. All the headaches & other symptoms - in hindsight - we had previously dismissed because of his stressful work situation & so on. I’m beating myself up that I hadn’t seen it before.
A wonderful team of (neuro)surgeons, oncologist & other physicians is figuring out the best approach here, if there is one. We’ll hear more in the next days. I’ve spent more time with my husband. Some moments he’s his amazing self, others he’s filled with anger. It’s difficult, but we’re managing. I wouldn’t have been able to without the support of our friends & family.
I love my husband. This situation is terrifying. In moments of clarity he’s trying to make me laugh, so I don’t worry. That’s who he is. Thank you everyone for pushing me to get him checked out.
