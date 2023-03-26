Husband says 'don't use pregnancy as excuse to be lazy,' regrets it immediately.

Unfortunately, he learned that her situation was much more serious and ran much deeper than he could have imagined. This particular story is a four part series of updates from the OP as he learns more about the struggles that his wife was quietly going through as she carried their child.
AITA for telling my wife that pregnancy isn't an excuse?
I (36) and my wife (28)have been trying hard for a baby and finally got lucky with one. Although now that she is pregnant it seems like she is using it to her advantage. She recently adopted a cat (which I'm allergic too) and said “think of the baby” or “the baby needs a buddy” I gave in but kept my distance around the cat.