Woman furious husband shared video of her giving birth with his family.

I (f30) had my son 2 weeks ago. I gave birth at a private hospital and my husband requested to take a video of our son being born and I refused because it involved my privacy but then agreed after he said he wanted to keep it as a memory for us as a family.
Last night we were visiting my ILs and I caught a glimpse of the video in my SILs phone. My throat closed up from the shock. the video was muted. I asked if my husband sent her this video. She said yes. matter of fact, he shared it with the whole family.
I couldn't bear it I just walked into the kitchen where he was sitting playing a board game with his dad and blew up at him. I asked how could he do this to me and he played dumb for a minute. I mentioned the video and how he shared what is considered a private content with his family without even getting my consent.