Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Woman furious husband shared video of her giving birth with his family.

Woman furious husband shared video of her giving birth with his family.

Amy Goldberg
Oct 5, 2022 | 1:07 PM
ADVERTISING

I (f30) had my son 2 weeks ago. I gave birth at a private hospital and my husband requested to take a video of our son being born and I refused because it involved my privacy but then agreed after he said he wanted to keep it as a memory for us as a family.

Last night we were visiting my ILs and I caught a glimpse of the video in my SILs phone. My throat closed up from the shock. the video was muted. I asked if my husband sent her this video. She said yes. matter of fact, he shared it with the whole family.

I couldn't bear it I just walked into the kitchen where he was sitting playing a board game with his dad and blew up at him. I asked how could he do this to me and he played dumb for a minute. I mentioned the video and how he shared what is considered a private content with his family without even getting my consent.

© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content