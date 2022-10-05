Woman furious husband shared video of her giving birth with his family.

I (f30) had my son 2 weeks ago. I gave birth at a private hospital and my husband requested to take a video of our son being born and I refused because it involved my privacy but then agreed after he said he wanted to keep it as a memory for us as a family.

Last night we were visiting my ILs and I caught a glimpse of the video in my SILs phone. My throat closed up from the shock. the video was muted. I asked if my husband sent her this video. She said yes. matter of fact, he shared it with the whole family.