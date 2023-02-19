Husband says 'hell no' to being in the delivery room for his child's birth. AITA?

My husband (30m) and me (27f) are expecting a baby this May and it would be our first. We were talking about the birth the other day and I was explaining how I’m stating to feel a lot more anxious and nervous as the due date approaches.
I then said “… but I feel much better knowing you’d be there with me”. Admittedly, this hasn’t been discussed prior to this conversation and perhaps it was wrong of me to just assume he’d be there but I always pictured he’d be by my side.
He looked at me kinda surprised and said “What? You want me to be there?” And I said “Well, yeah, of course”. He hesitated a lot and then proceeded to explain to me that, basically, he doesn’t want to be there.