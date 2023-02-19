Husband says 'hell no' to being in the delivery room for his child's birth. AITA?

AITA for insisting my husband be with me in the delivery room?

progressiveHawk876

My husband (30m) and me (27f) are expecting a baby this May and it would be our first. We were talking about the birth the other day and I was explaining how I’m stating to feel a lot more anxious and nervous as the due date approaches.

I then said “… but I feel much better knowing you’d be there with me”. Admittedly, this hasn’t been discussed prior to this conversation and perhaps it was wrong of me to just assume he’d be there but I always pictured he’d be by my side.