Pregnant wife spends $35, husband yells, 'figure out your own maternity leave.'

He said I buy things for fun with his credit card. I think I've used his credit card a total of 5-10 times in our five year relationship and its been getting groceries for parties with HIS family. I've NEVER once used his credit card on anything personal.

32 hours later: he tells me he is buying his own car (to dissociate from needing anything from me, I imagine) and he will 'never help me financially again and its up to me to figure out how I am going to finance my maternity leave'.