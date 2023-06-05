Man asks if he was wrong for missing pregnant wife's doctor's appt. to help sister.

'AITA for missing my wife’s appointment because my sister was in the hospital?'

I 29m have been with my wife 29f for 6 years. My wife is pregnant, and suffering from complications and we have weekly appointments since she’s high risk. She also has very high anxiety about this pregnancy since we have lost in the past, so I always make sure I’m off or available on days of her appointments to go with her.

We also have a 4 year old son, who has autism. Our son is specifically hard to get up and ready, especially quickly, he throws tantrums or hides when he does not want to do something, it can be a struggle trying to get him out the house.