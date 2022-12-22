Man divorces 'manipulative b*tch' for getting pregnant with a girl 'on purpose'.

It's an epic tale that has everything you need: sexism, mommy-boys, folk magic, and court proceedings. Enjoy!
BrilliantProud writes:
Sorry if the title isn’t great, I had a hard time coming up with something that would make sense, hopefully it does and it’s not misleading.
(It very much is not)
Okay to start me (27F) and my husband (28M) have been married for 4 years. His parents (his mother specifically) and I have never had any problems, but we’ve never quite meshed or seen eye to eye. We’ve always got along and been civil.
Our future family has been the talk for years. My husband will be the last of his siblings to have children, all of his siblings have at least one.