Man laughs at wife's baby name for son, she gets upset, in-laws call him 'immature.'

Landing on a solid and mutually loved baby name can be a big challenge. Everyone has different taste and name associations, and some people want to keep family names going, while others want to make up something completely new.
What sounds funny to one person might sound beautiful to another, which is why discussing your preferences as a couple is almost always the move. Otherwise, you might end up in a fight that could have been avoided.
He wrote:
AITA for laughing at my wife’s name choice for our son?
I decided to make a new account because I’m currently being bashed by most of my family members on this and they follow me on my main Reddit account. So my (35M) wife (32F) is pregnant. She’s due in 2 weeks and I am beyond excited because this would be my first child and I’ve always wanted to be a dad.