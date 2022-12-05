Man asks if he's wrong to insist pregnant wife care for 'her' cat he never wanted.

"AITA for tell my wife the cat is still her responsibility even if she is pregnant?"

My wife (28) and I (36) are expecting out first baby. 3 years ago my wife decided she desperately wanted a cat. I hate cats and all animals in the house really so I was against it. She wouldn’t stop talking about so finally we made a deal she could get a cat but it was her responsibility I would have nothing to do with it she agreed.

She stuck to her word and I stuck to mine I mostly ignore the cat. Now she is pregnant and asked me if I can scoop the litter until she give birth because of toxoplasmosis, but I looked it up and as long as she wears gloves and washes her hands she should be good. So I told her absolutely not [Editor's note: This isn't exactly accurate – see below for CDC guideance].