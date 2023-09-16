Man refuses to get SIL pregnant; is told 'there would be no passion.' AITA?

We have roughly 45 grand set aside, which I don't think is enough, and we keep adding to it when we can. Anyway, a couple days go bye and things seemed to have calmed down, but my SIL then asked my wife if she could essentially sleep with me in order to get pregnant.

My wife was vehemently opposed to this at first but after her sister explained she wasn't attracted to me and there would be no passion but just a means to an end, my wife thought it might be a good idea. To be clear, my SIL's husband is okay with this plan. My wife I asked me to go ahead with it, but I refused.