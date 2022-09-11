Guy asks if he's wrong for letting dad make him choose job over child's birth.

In a post on Reddit a new father was put in a terrible position, and now people are mad at him. Here's his story. See what you think.

For a little background information I (28M) have a beautiful wife (27F) we’ve been trying for a baby for about 3 years now and have known each other since we were in high school. When my wife found out she was pregnant we were thrilled and have been getting prepared for months now, shes (9 months pregnant).