Guy asks if he's wrong for letting dad make him choose job over child's birth.

In a post on Reddit a new father was put in a terrible position, and now people are mad at him. Here's his story. See what you think.
For a little background information I (28M) have a beautiful wife (27F) we’ve been trying for a baby for about 3 years now and have known each other since we were in high school. When my wife found out she was pregnant we were thrilled and have been getting prepared for months now, shes (9 months pregnant).
My dad is a real a$$hole, but he keeps me employed. He owns a pretty nice Italian restaurant that has been run by my family for decades. I’ve worked there since i was about 15 and I am now head chef. The problem is he treats his employees pretty bad (including me) and if you even miss one shift you get demoted or even worse fired.