Mom-to-be asks if she's wrong to leave 'deadbeat' father out of baby's life.

When this mom to be is stressed about the father of her child being involved in her baby's life, she takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:
I am currently pregnant with my exs child (it was a short fling) but we are low/no contact. I know he will play an active role once the child is born but as it is now, he's hardly pitched in to help with prep or pregnancy. When I say active I don't mean child support or helping us out in any way, just taking our child when he wants and to do what he wants.