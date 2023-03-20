New mother judged by SIL for eating adding 'fatty' food to her meal. AITA?

Let her eat cake.

One woman was grateful for the help from friends and loved ones, bringing over essentials like food and supplies after she gave birth. But, she received some serious sass when she was caught adding more substantial food to a meal that her sister-in-law brought over.

AITA for not eating what was made for me as it was served?

FullFatFood

I gave birth two months ago, and everyone says I should be eating less because I'm not eating for two anymore, but I'm actually hungrier now than I was before.

My SiL said she was also really hungry after giving birth, but says it's your body tricking you and you have to ignore it. She said to be careful, because I'm much shorter than she is and will gain weight faster. She offered to bring me some food to help out.