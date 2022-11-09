Pregnant woman eats ice cream out of tub at in-laws; gets called 'gross' and 'greedy.'

I’m currently staying with my in-laws. Before we came to visit my mother-in-law asked me what pregnancy cravings I was having because she wanted to make sure they had them for me. I mostly crave chocolate fudge brownie ice cream and they bought a lot of it for me.

I was eating it directly out of the tub since it never lasts more than two days max and nobody else was eating it as far as I was aware.

My mother-in-law’s goddaughter has been here for a few days now too and she saw me eating the ice cream from the tub and told me I was being gross because somebody else could’ve wanted some and I should use a bowl instead of just eating it directly from the tub.