Pregnant woman tells fiance to skip niece's graduation hours away, 'I'll be 37 weeks.'

Everyone has different things they feel comfortable doing while pregnant. Some are traveling and working right up until the water breaks (even if the doctor opposes it), while others have hard lines around what feels safe and doable.

Generally, if you're partnered with a pregnant person, it's best to follow their lead.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for telling her fiance he should skip his niece's graduation because of how far along she is.

She wrote:

AITA I'm heavily pregnant and my fiance wants to go to his niece's graduation?

So I'm currently 34 weeks pregnant with our first baby. My fiance's niece has her college graduation ceremony coming up in a couple of weeks. She invited both of us, but I said I can't really go in my condition. It's a few hours drive away, so we would have to stay overnight at least.