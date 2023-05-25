Pregnant woman tells fiance to skip niece's graduation hours away, 'I'll be 37 weeks.'

Everyone has different things they feel comfortable doing while pregnant. Some are traveling and working right up until the water breaks (even if the doctor opposes it), while others have hard lines around what feels safe and doable.
Generally, if you're partnered with a pregnant person, it's best to follow their lead.
She wrote:
AITA I'm heavily pregnant and my fiance wants to go to his niece's graduation?
So I'm currently 34 weeks pregnant with our first baby. My fiance's niece has her college graduation ceremony coming up in a couple of weeks. She invited both of us, but I said I can't really go in my condition. It's a few hours drive away, so we would have to stay overnight at least.
My fiance is saying he needs to go even if I don't, to support her because she asked us. I said we can send her a gift, but it's better if he stays with me since I'm near the end of the pregnancy. We've been going back and forth/argued on this, and he said I wasn't being understanding. AITA?