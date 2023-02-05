Pregnant woman kicks husband out; he won't leave; so she calls her brothers.

"AITA for “going nuclear” and making my husband stay at a hotel?"

Will try and keep it short. I suffer from migraines, and type 1 diabetes - we were advised not to try and get pregnant due to my lack of control of my blood sugars. It happened and it sucks (although I’ve been monitoring it so much better and been doing much better).

Here's where the problems start:

I'm constantly asking my husband to turn the sleeves of his tops the right way in. He wears 2-3 tops a day (if he goes gym it’s 3, and 2 if he’s going out which 9/10 he does). He doesn’t do it, so I’m ironing 10 tops each week at minimum, and it just gets so annoying to constantly be turning in the sleeves.

Here's where things start to boil over: