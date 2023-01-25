Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Frustrated woman tries to keep pregnancy a secret from gossiping coworkers.

Frustrated woman tries to keep pregnancy a secret from gossiping coworkers.

Amanda Hurley
Jan 25, 2023 | 5:07 PM
ADVERTISING

Pregnancy is an incredibly personal issue and, when it collides with the workplace, navigating the topic can be very tricky. One woman took to Reddit after finding out coworkers were making guesses about her growing belly.

Lover2312 writes:

Work drama/rumours about pregnancy…what would you do??

So, I work in a restaurant as a server and supervisor. I'm 11w5d right now and have my 12 week scan tomorrow. I had a MC (miscarriage) in September.

Today I was informed (by a friend who knows I’m pregnant) that a girl I DO NOT like/get along with (call her Bailey) told another girl I do not like (call her Lisa) that she thinks I’m pregnant, along with another server. I guess there are a bunch of people who think that I am pregnant.

Now, I don’t know if I’m super ready to openly talk to people at work about my pregnancy since I had my MC and I only have a few close friends that I work with.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content