Pregnant woman yells at husband for eating favorite chocolate; women share stories.

I am 8.5 months pregnant and driving sucks. So my mom drives me around because my husband is working long hours to get ahead of things before the baby comes.

Last month she drove me to my favorite chocolate store and I stocked up on my favorite flavors. The store has dozens of flavors of chocolate individually wrapped in colorful foil so you can tell the flavor. The store is about an hour's drive away from our home.

My husband knows my favorite flavor. Half the bag was originally that flavor but by now it's just even with the others.

He came home from work yesterday and after supper we were going to sit and watch tv. I waddled over to the couch and asked him to please bring me two of my chocolates. He did and he grabbed a few for himself. No problem there.