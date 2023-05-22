Woman begs for advice, terrified to tell religious parents she's pregnant. UPDATE

Even as adults, we all crave our parents' validation on some level.

One woman was terrified to tell her parents about her pregnancy. They were very religious and she deeply feared they wouldn't approve. She came to Reddit to ask for advice and Reddit delivered.

'Almost 31 weeks pregnant and still haven’t told my family'

kaekutie

I’ve known I was pregnant since October, and I have seen my family multiple times since then, but I’ve not told them I’m pregnant. They live 4 hours away and are super religious, so I know they will not approve of me and my boyfriend having a baby.