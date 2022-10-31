Guy asks if he was wrong to tell SIL to 'shut the hell up about her miscarriage.'

My (37M) wife (37F) is pregnant with our first bio child. We tried to have a baby in our 20s, went through fertility treatments, and nothing worked. This pregnancy was a huge surprise and is a highrisk pregnancy. My wife is 20 weeks now.

My brother and SIL have 3 kids (aged 5 - 8). SIL was pregnant again this summer and had a miscarriage at 21 weeks. They were obviously devastated and we felt awful for them.

My SIL talks about her miscarriage a lot, which is understandable. But it has been making my wife really anxious so I first asked my brother if they (he and SIL) can just stop bringing the miscarriage up in front of my wife. He said sure, and stopped, but SIL didn't. So I asked her too, and she said that she will try. She didn't stop.