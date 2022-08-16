Woman asks if she's wrong to stop breastfeeding for sister's baby.

It's normal to be emotionally traumatized after having a stillbirth, especially after what it puts your body through. When this woman experiences a stillbirth and offers the breastmilk she is still producing to her sister who just had a baby, she takes to the popular Reddit Forum to ask:
I (28F) had a stillbirth 5 weeks ago. My sister gave birth to a healthy baby boy 4 weeks ago. After my stillbirth, I was producing milk and pumping, and my sister couldn't breastfeed after her son was born. Formula shortage was awful and I was literally throwing my milk away, so I offered it to my sister and she gladly accepted.