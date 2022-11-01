'I'm pregnant and I want my husband to skip his stepbrother's funeral to be with me.'

I'm (29) currently 7 months pregnant. It's been an okay pregnancy so far, but one thing I can't stand is traveling (makes me nauseous), let alone flying.

My husband's (31) step brother and his fiancee passed away, and the funeral is next week. It's in another city and we would have to fly out. As I mentioned, traveling makes me sick so I unfortunately won't be able to go.

My husband wants to go by himself, but I want him to stay with me, in case anything happens God forbid but also just for support. I suggested he video call with his siblings from the funeral, but he said he needs to be there and I'm being unsupportive of him. AITA?

Additional details:

