Woman asks if she's wrong to cut out in-laws for ruining her gender reveal.

I am 7 months pregnant with my first child. The baby is also the first grandchild/nephew of my husband's family which everyone is excited about.

I lost my mother and father to the pandemic, being an only child, so there's not much of my family. Since the death of my parents (1 year ago), my husband's family has welcomed me with open arms as part of them and I have become very close to my MIL and SIL.

I always wanted to have a gender reveal and I trusted my SIL to organize everything. With 3 days to go before the party, I started to receive messages from all my husband's relatives and even close friends congratulating me on my baby being a boy.