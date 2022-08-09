Woman asks if she's wrong to not let brother meet her baby after husband's death.

It's normal to be protective over your newborn, especially if you have a toxic family member. When this woman is upset at her brother for saying something "unforgivable" at her husband's funeral, shes takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA for refusing to let my brother meet my son after what he told me at my husband's funeral?"

My late husband passed away from a car accident when I was 4 months pregnant. It's been difficult without him but my family did so much to support me. I moved in with them month after.

That's so tragic :(