Woman makes BF leave family hang early because of pregnancy craving, he gets annoyed.

Pregnancy will completely alter your body and brain in wild ways.
While you might have been a big health nut in your pre-pregnancy days, your cravings can drive you towards super-specific sweets while you're growing a baby. And once the craving hits, it can be all over - your brain is now hyper-focused on the desired snack.
Of course, life doesn't revolve around snack time, so managing these moments is crucial in order to keep functioning.
She wrote:
AITA for getting a pregnancy craving during a party?
I 29 female am pregnant with my boyfriend Sam 32. Sam and I went to a party for his family. No momentous occasional just a normal family get-together. During my pregnancy I have had intense cravings. While we were at the party I told Sam I was craving a slushee. About 30 minutes away.