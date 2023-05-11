Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Woman makes BF leave family hang early because of pregnancy craving, he gets annoyed.

Woman makes BF leave family hang early because of pregnancy craving, he gets annoyed.

Bronwyn Isaac
May 11, 2023 | 7:40 PM
ADVERTISING

Pregnancy will completely alter your body and brain in wild ways.

While you might have been a big health nut in your pre-pregnancy days, your cravings can drive you towards super-specific sweets while you're growing a baby. And once the craving hits, it can be all over - your brain is now hyper-focused on the desired snack.

Of course, life doesn't revolve around snack time, so managing these moments is crucial in order to keep functioning.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for leaving her boyfriend's family's place early because of a craving.

She wrote:

AITA for getting a pregnancy craving during a party?

I 29 female am pregnant with my boyfriend Sam 32. Sam and I went to a party for his family. No momentous occasional just a normal family get-together. During my pregnancy I have had intense cravings. While we were at the party I told Sam I was craving a slushee. About 30 minutes away.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content