Woman tells friend to keep pregnancy a secret at work, she doesn't, loses promotion.

Sadly, we live in a world where women are penalized in the workplace for getting pregnant. Studies have shown that men often earn more as fathers, while mothers earn less as mothers (even if they're still working the same hours), due to cultural bias and a lack of protections in many places.
On paper, it makes sense to let an employer know you're pregnant ASAP, in order to give them ample notice before you take maternity leave. However, given the potential professional repercussions, it's sometimes wisest to hold off on the announcement as long as possible.
She wrote:
AITA for saying “I told you so” to my friend after her boss is being weird now she’s told them she’s pregnant?
A close friend of mine (Mary) is 3 months pregnant. I am very excited for her and looking forward to being an Auntie to her child. However, I did warn her that since she has a promotion expected to come up in the next 2 to 3 months she should not tell her supervisor or bosses that she’s pregnant until the latest possible time required in her contract (which would be 7 months).