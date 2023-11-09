Woman hides pregnancy from sister grieving miscarriage, secret is exposed at party. AITA?

When it comes to keeping a secret to protect someone's feelings, you're often damned if you do and damned if you don't.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for keeping her pregnancy a secret at her sister's party. She wrote:

"AITA for showing up at my sister's party after her miscarriage despite knowing that I couldn’t drink and people would suspect I was pregnant?"

My name is Kayla and I’m 22f. My sister, Lia whose 25, unexpectedly had a miscarriage a week ago. I felt especially guilty because I recently had found out I was pregnant as well, but had opted to wait to tell anyone. I felt guilty, so I elected to keep quiet about it for as long as I could, as I didn’t want to take any attention away from her grief or cause her any pain.