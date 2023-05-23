Woman wants parents to stay for Chinese post-birth confinement month, husband says no.

Pregnancy can do a number on you both physically and mentally. In order to truly get back to 100 percent, the body needs serious rest and relaxation. However, in the fast-paced capitalist culture of America, that can be logistically hard to manage.
She wrote:
WIBTA to expect my husband to accommodate a post pregnancy confinement?
So I (30f) is giving birth soon and we have thing in my region called zuo yue zu which is basically post-pregnancy recovery. What we do is to stay in bed and try to recover the physical and mental toll pregnancy did on our body. So I've moved to my husband's country and it's not a widely done thing here apparently and I've already taken 2 months off from work.
I've talked to my husband about this but he thinks it's very unnecessary, especially since I need someone to take care of me and the child during the period.
So here's why I think is feasible