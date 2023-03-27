Man wants family to 'get over' sister's baby, says 'it's not that special.' AITA?

His sister and her wife recently found out they were pregnant and the family could not be more excited. While her brother is happy for her is well, he feels like her pregnancy has usurped the news of his own wife's pregnancy. He says his sister acts as though her baby is the most important thing in the world and his wife feels ignored and neglected.
I (32M) am expecting my second child with my (30F) wife. My wife is 14 weeks pregnant, and we are really excited! My sister (25F) and her wife (27F) are also pregnant with their first child.
My sister and her wife did IVF, and my sister is 38 weeks pregnant. I’m very happy for them, and I think they will make great parents.
The other day we all met up to see our grandparents. They live out of state and don’t visit a lot, so when they do we always set aside time to see them all together. My grandparents were talking about how excited they were to see my sister and her wife become mothers, and they couldn’t wait to have their first great granddaughter.