Woman flies cross-country to undercut sister's pregnancy announcement. AITA?

Celebrating a new life is one of the greatest joys a family can share.

Stepping on that moment can really feel like an insult. Many people spend years trying for a child and when they are finally able to conceive, it is something they want to share with the world. What they often don't want to share, is the spotlight.

AITA for announcing my pregnancy immediately after my sister?

helomyo

My husband and I have been trying for our second baby for two and a half years. We lost 2 pregnancies during that time, though we only told our families about the first. I’m incredibly grateful to now be 13 weeks pregnant and have been looking forward to sharing that news with my family.