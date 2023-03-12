Woman flies cross-country to undercut sister's pregnancy announcement. AITA?

Stepping on that moment can really feel like an insult. Many people spend years trying for a child and when they are finally able to conceive, it is something they want to share with the world. What they often don't want to share, is the spotlight.
My husband and I have been trying for our second baby for two and a half years. We lost 2 pregnancies during that time, though we only told our families about the first. I’m incredibly grateful to now be 13 weeks pregnant and have been looking forward to sharing that news with my family.
On Friday, we had dinner with my family - my sister, her boyfriend, and our parents - and we decided to share our news then. I decided to wait until dessert, so that we could leave shortly after telling everyone. Obviously, it’s exciting news, but I was worried about all the emotions that could surface for myself and my husband.