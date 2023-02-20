Woman interrupts sister's pregnancy announcement party, lies 'I'm pregnant too.'

AITA for screaming at my sister after announcing her 'pregnancy'

momtothree_2002

I (43f) and my wife (42f) have been together for 6 years now. We currently have two children and a third on the way. My oldest two (4f)(2m) are super excited to be having another sister. Weve been trying for a while and IVF (in vertro fertilization) was thankfully successful finally.

We've kept my pregnancy from our families for about 4.5 months now due to our families not like my wife and I's not only lesbian marriage, but also our interracial marriage. Yesterday, we threw a party during which we announced our pregnancy.

It was obvious that everyone was shocked and a few were not exactly happy but we didn't let it ruin the mood.