Woman learns fed up mom 'accidentally' broke 'bad' dad's wrist during her birth.

Hell hath no fury like a woman in labor.

One woman shares the vegenge story of her birth. According to her, her father was not the best and her mother put up with it. When she was in the hospital, giving birth, she 'accidentally' got some very cathartic metacarpal revenge.

'My mum got her petty revenge by breaking my fathers hand whilst she gave birth to their first child'

Repulsive_Jicama8396

So, I don't know how petty this is but, I had to get this of my chest because IM SO PROUD!!!

For 15 years my mother was in an unhealthy relationship with my father on and off. She kept leaving him because of his abuse towards her and then he kept manipulating her to get back with him.