Man buys pregnant wife cake that child behind him wants, mom calls him 'selfish.' AITA?

Food cravings are primal for all of us. Stand in the way of someone and their preferred snack? Well, that's a recipe for a sour interaction. No one knows this better than people who've worked in hospitality or food service.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for buying a cake the kid behind him wanted, despite the mother protesting. He wrote:

"AITA for buying a cake a child behind me wanted?"