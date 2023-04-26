Woman calls out uncle for repeatedly gifting her fake $100 gift cards. AITA?

But what if the thought is more of a middle finger? One neice was surprised when the $100 giftcard her uncle gave her for graduation was already used. When it happened again, she was hurt. When it happened AGAIN, well, she decided to do something about it.
For graduation three years ago my uncle(53M) gave me(25F) a $100 gift card, but when I went to use it the teller said there was only $6 on the card. I assumed it was a mistake and didn't say anything to him.
For Christmas two years ago, he gave me a $50 gift card, which was $25 over what the limit per person was suppose to be. When I went to use it, the teller said it had never been activated. I again didn't say anything, but thought it was odd it happened twice.