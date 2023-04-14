Male classmates publicly accuse student of 'pretty privilege' for her better grades.

Being a woman in a male-dominated field is a hardship all on it's own, but what should you do when your teammates are determined to make it even harder?

When a young woman scored higher marks than her male counterparts, she found herself the center of a sexist smear campaign. After reporting her classmates' behavior, they told her she had overreacted and possibly ruined their academic careers. So, she came to Reddit to see if that was actually the case.

"AITA (Am I the a-hole) for reporting my classmates for joking that I have pretty privilege?"

A since deleted user writes:

Background: I'm (F23) one of only a few female students in a male-dominated course.

Furthermore, I am at a highly prestigious university and I haven't really gotten along with the guys on my course. They are all very competitive and I just don't really enjoy their company - everything turns into a pissing contest, and they definitely take me less seriously because I'm a woman.

