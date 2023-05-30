17 advantages of 'pretty privilege.'

1. MonkeyPunx says:
Anyone can ask, but attractive people are much more likely to get help from strangers—just a sad, twisted fact of life.
2. landob says:
Get good tips as a waitress/waiter without REALLY trying.
3. Season_Traditional says:
I have a good-looking business partner. We constantly delegate tasks based on whether we need Sasquatch or Captain America.
4. DesolatePeach says:
I’ve had one of my friends get rejected because the girl found the best friend of that guy (me) to be too ugly. My friend got rejected because IM UGLY.