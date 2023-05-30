17 advantages of 'pretty privilege.'

1. MonkeyPunx says:

Anyone can ask, but attractive people are much more likely to get help from strangers—just a sad, twisted fact of life.

2. landob says:

Get good tips as a waitress/waiter without REALLY trying.

3. Season_Traditional says:

I have a good-looking business partner. We constantly delegate tasks based on whether we need Sasquatch or Captain America.

