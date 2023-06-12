Dad takes shirtless pic of self-conscious teen; so he breaks into dad's phone. AITA?

Is 'please, no photos!' a legally binding phrase?

When a teenager made it extremely clear that he wanted a vacation free of photographs of himself, his father did not seem to care. So, the kid took matters into his own hands.

'AITA (Am I the a-hole) for accessing my dad's phone and deleting a pic of me?'

Old_Vegetable9548 writes:

My family and family friends were abroad at a hotel resort. I (18M) don't like shirtless pictures of me being taken.

This holiday, I was pretty much allowed to do my own thing. That was mainly, sleep, eat and enjoy the pool. To that end, my days only ever overlapped with family and family friends in the evenings.

One night, halfway through the holiday, during dinner I told them that I would come with them to the beach, the beach was a 10min walk away. I specifically said 'no photos at the beach'. And they agreed to this.