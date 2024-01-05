'AITA for not telling my house guest about the hidden camera?'

While I left over the holidays, he had the place to himself. Although I never explicitly told him not to bring guests or hookups over without asking, I thought it was implied. The other night, he brought a hookup over and my camera caught it. I was upset with him and told him I thought it was disrespectful.

He turned the tables on me and said I was the asshole and being creepy and snoopy without telling him. He said it was a huge violation of his privacy. He also said that since he would allow me to have guests over to hookup or hangout if it was his place, he didn’t think it was a problem.