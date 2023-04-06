Teen agrees to watch sister's guinea pigs, 'permanently' loses her trust. AITA?

Pet sitting is sometimes a stressful request, especially when the pets need special care.

One sister who wasn't a particular animal lover agreed to watch her 12-year-old sisters two guinea pigs while she is out of town. She didn't realize how much work it would actually be and how unprepared she actually was. Now, she is worried that she has permanently lost her trust.

AITA for telling my little sister it's really not my fault about what happened with her guinea pig?

throwaway3480587

I'm a (17f), and I have a younger sister named Dalila, who is 12. Dalila had two guinea pigs named Moshi and Yogi, and she got them a year ago. She has always been an animal lover and I think she took good care of them. But she had a huge ritual of things she thought they needed, that caused the issue in this story.