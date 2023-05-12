Woman tells best friend his proposal was 'disrespectful' after he gets rejected.

Proposing is terrifying in and of itself. Add a judgmental friend who criticzes it, and you have yourself a messy Reddit post.

Such a friend came to the AITA forum to see if she had actually been a jerk.

'AITA (Am I the a-hole) for calling my friend's proposal disrespectful?'

pokemonkandy writes:

Alright, so here's the deal. My friend (m27) decided to propose to his girlfriend of 3 years, Dina. (F26). The two met at a bar pre-COVID, and were just chatting at first but it quickly led to more and eventually the two of them moved in together and discussed marriage.

Personally, I think they're a great match, and my friend, Stephen, has never been happier. He told me that he was planning to propose to Dina, and I was ecstatic.