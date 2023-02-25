Woman tries to warn best friend about 'disastrous' surprise proposal. UPDATED

Buckle up, friends.

This one is a doozy.

AITA if I tell my friend her BF is planning to propose?

My (27f) best friend has been dating her boyfriend (26m) for over 5 years. Awhile back he reached out to me to help figure out ring size and the set up so he could make this the most magical day for her.

Having known my friend for over 20+ years, I know exactly how she wants her proposal to go and who she wants to be there, so I relayed all this information to him months ago via texts and over the phone. I even took the time to covertly find and confirm which ring she would love the most.