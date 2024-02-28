Woman knows her sister cheated on her boyfriend and he’s about to propose. + Update

Other men shared that my sister had engaged in sexual activities with them at different points in the recent past. I did not realize she got around so much….it’s crazy. Her bf (now fiancé) brought these allegations to her and she told him those people are “trying to disturb our peace.”

She urged him to block these people. She deleted all of her own social media and blocked any man she’d ever been intimate with in any capacity. I think these are her attempts at damage control.

Her fiancé is infatuated with her (this is his first real relationship), but I think even he knows this engagement is wrong. This whole relationship is wrong. He still hasn’t told his parents they’re engaged.