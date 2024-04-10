'My BF proposed at his sister's wedding. Now that I know why, I regret saying yes.' UPDATED

"My(F22) boyfriend(M25) proposed during his sister's wedding and I accepted but I don't know if I want to marry him."

My boyfriend and I went to his sister's wedding last Friday. They have always had a strained relationship. It was a great wedding and both of them seemed to get along. We had been at the party for about 2 hours when he goes up to the dj and asks for the microphone. I thought that he was going to toast for his sister... But no.

He asks me to come up to him. I was terrified. I remember thinking to myself "he is not doing that! No!" I also remember looking at his sister and she looking at me and we both had the same look on our faces but she was more mad.