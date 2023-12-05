'My GF returned the engagement ring because she didn’t like where I proposed' UPDATED

She handed me back the ring saying she couldn’t accept it because she didn’t want her memory of my proposal to be in a hotel room. I played it cool and said I understood but truthfully it hurt. It seems to me that I had offered her something of value. A lifelong commitment and partner. I took her halfway around the world and helped her cross off something she had wanted to do most of her adult life.

I felt that if she valued me it wouldn’t matter that the proposal wasn’t exactly what she wanted. It was me and our future together she was saying yes to and not my delivery. If she had found a million dollars in a dumpster she wouldn’t throw it back because of where it came from.