She wants to warn her friend about 'selfish' proposal; Reddit says 'you're an a-hole'.

You want to protect your best friend from life's pitfalls, but at what point do you back off and let them make their own decisions?

When a woman found out that her friend's boyfriend is about to screw up something very important, she came to Reddit's 'Am I The A-hole' forum to ask:

"AITA if I tell my friend her BF is planning to propose?"

Throwaway1728364 writes:

My (27f) best friend has been dating her boyfriend (26m) for over 5 years. Awhile back he reached out to me to help figure out ring size and the set up so he could make this the most magical day for her.

Having known my friend for over 20+ years, I know exactly how she wants her proposal to go and who she wants to be there, so I relayed all this information to him months ago via texts and over the phone. I even took the time to covertly find and confirm which ring she would love the most.