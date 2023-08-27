Family calls bride 'selfish' for not letting her cousin propose at her wedding. AITA?

When he asked why, I said that I did not want attention to be deviated away from me and my husband on our special day. This did not go over well, and soon after he began yelling at me. He even went as far as calling me a selfish b*** and then hung up on me.

Later that day, I received multiple angry phone calls from our parents, saying that I was being selfish and unreasonable. I explained to them that at the end of the day, it was MY wedding day, and that it was my decision if I wanted the proposal to take place. This angered many, with some family members going as far as deciding not to attend.