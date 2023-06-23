16 people share the worst ways to propose marriage to someone.

After a month or so of finding out, plus intense pressure from her and her mom, you come home to see your soon-to-be MIL blocking your way into your residence. She INSISTS that you propose to her daughter asap. In fact, do it soon as you walk inside — because her daughter is in there, literally sick about all this.

You reluctantly agree to the demands, against your better judgment, even though you have no proposal plans or a ring. As you go inside with your soon-to-be MIL hot on your trail, you head back to your bedroom to see your betrothed sitting cross-legged in the middle of your bed, sobbing and with a bucket.