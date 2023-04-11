17 people share the small psychological trick that they regularly use in life.

Learning how easily all of us can fall for a simple trick of the mind can be a powerful tool to keep in your back pocket, but with great power comes great responsibility...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is a small psychological trick that you use to your advantage in everyday life?" people were ready to reveal the small (and most harmless) mind games they routinely use on themselves or other people.

1.

My son won’t eat dinner, but he will eat a snack. Dinner is now called snack time for everyone. - DragonflyRemarkable3

2.

I listen more than I talk. - Glass-Researcher-257

3.

This may sound ridiculous but it has helped me immensely. I get terrible anxiety attacks from time to time, and my brain basically convinces me I’m seconds away from dying.